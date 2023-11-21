Comedian Faces Backlash for Using Misogyny in Netflix Special

After women arguably built Matt's career, the comic has sparked backlash for using his Netflix special to "prove himself" to men through "misogyny." In case you didn't know, Matt got his big break via TikTok after his videos attracted a huge audience of mostly women. Many of his most popular videos on the app are of Matt doing crowd work during his shows, where he often flirts with the women in the audience.

Before long, Matt became renowned for his conventional attractiveness, which he often leans into during his sets. Recently, the comic admitted that he didn't start to work on his looks until he was well into his comedy career, but before he launched his TikTok account. In fact, the star went so far as to insist that being physically attractive is actually a negative thing for comedians, with the comments he made during an interview with. "I started working out way after I was doing stand-up," he said at the time. "I've been doing stand-up for a little over 12 years now.





BuzzFeed » / 🏆 730. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A backlash to the backlash to the conservative backlash against Taylor SwiftAmerican pop culture is in need of good criticism. The Left has lost the guts to do it, which puts the Right in the position of questioning what the entertainment industry is selling us.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

'Enough is enough': Israel faces backlash as death toll in Gaza mountsIsrael faced fierce criticism Tuesday from the Arab world and public admonitions from European leaders about its war against the Iran-backed terrorist group Hamas, as Palestinian casualties mount in the Gaza Strip and Jerusalem acknowledges that 'strategic considerations' have forced a delay of its long-awaited ground invasion.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Israeli faces backlash as it weighs campaign against HamasIsrael faced a fierce backlash from its critics and public admonitions from its friends Tuesday, as previously strong global support for its military mission to crush Hamas splintered amid the rising death civilian toll and human suffering in the Gaza Strip.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Israel faces backlash as it weighs campaign against HamasIsrael faced a fierce backlash from its critics and public admonitions from its friends Tuesday, as previously strong global support for its military mission to crush Hamas splintered amid the rising death civilian toll and human suffering in the Gaza Strip.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Comedian Matt Rife Sets First Netflix Standup SpecialUPDATED, 10:28 a.m.: Netflix announced on Wednesday that the new comedy special Natural Selection from today’s most discussed comic, Matt Rife, will be debuting on the platform November 15th.…

Source: DEADLINE - 🏆 109. / 63 Read more »

City of Flagstaff bans ad for shooting range, faces backlashThe Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

Source: kgun9 - 🏆 584. / 51 Read more »