Comedian Dave Thomas, of 'SCTV' and 'Happy Gilmore' fame, dies at 73

The comedian starred alongside John Candy and Catherine O’Hara in the beloved "SCTV,″ and later in had memorable roles in "Happy Gilmore" and "Freaks and Geeks." He went on to star alongside John Candy and Catherine O’Hara in "SCTV,″ about a fictional TV station known as Second City Television that was stacked with buffoons in front of and behind the cameras. Flaherty’s characters included network boss Guy Caballero and the vampiric TV host Count Floyd.

He won Emmys in 1982 and 1983 for his writing on “SCTV” and continued to work in TV and film for decades. He was introduced to later generations through memorable turns as a jeering heckler in the 1996 film “Happy Gilmore” and as an old-fashioned dad in the TV comedy “Freaks and Geeks,” which ran from 1999 to 2000

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Comedian Dave Thomas Flaherty Dies at 80Dave Thomas Flaherty, known for his roles in "SCTV," "Happy Gilmore," and "Freaks and Geeks," has passed away at the age of 80.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Kylie Kelce on Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship: ‘If Trav is happy, we're happy'The wife of retired Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce supports the romance.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Joe Flaherty, ‘SCTV’ and ‘Freaks and Geeks’ actor, dies at 82Joe Flaherty, the actor, writer and comedian known for his roles on the Canadian sketch comedy series “Second City Television” and “Freaks and Geeks,” died on Monday.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

What makes people happy? California lawmakers want to find outIn California, three-quarters of adults say they are “very happy” or “pretty happy,” while 26% say they are “not too happy.'

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

Joe Flaherty, ‘SCTV’ and ‘Freaks and Geeks’ star, dead at 82Joe Flaherty died on Monday after a 'brief illness,' his daughter said. The comedian, who helped launch 'SCTV,' was a pivotal member of Second City improv group.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »