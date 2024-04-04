Comedian Bill Cosby's Advice to Jerrod Carmichael on Editing Room

The disgraced comedian once gave Carmichael some guidance that ended up having a big impact on “ Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show .”“I am showing really embarrassing, uncomfortable things in my life on the show,” Carmichael told Meyers. “I have nothing to hide with anybody, ever, now, so I feel really happy about that. But it’s hard, week to week, having to relive some of these moments.” “Because you’re not sitting in the edit, right?” Meyers asked.

“So when you see the episode, it’s really, for you, only the second time you’re seeing it: when you lived it, and then you see how it comes together.” “I stay out of the editing room,” Carmichael confirmed, “because I’ll take out all the good stuff. I’ll be really precious and take out the things that make me look bad, but then the show wouldn’t be good.”“Honestly? Bill Cosby,” Carmichael said. “It was advice I got from Bill Cosby, he said, ‘Stay out of the editing roo

Comedian Bill Cosby Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show Editing Room

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



thedailybeast / 🏆 307. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show’ Review: Incredible Look at Gay ComedianThe genius comedian’s new reality show explores his gay identity, his relationship with his boyfriend, his fame, and what the idea of a reality show even is at this point.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

The Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show review: A daring, soul-baring self-exposéIn 'The Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show,' the comedian offers a fascinatingly frank and, at times, relentlessly unflattering portrait of his life as an out gay man. Read our review.

Source: EW - 🏆 713. / 51 Read more »

Jerrod Carmichael Tells Jimmy Kimmel That Taylor Swift Is His Definitely His ‘Best Friend’Comedian Jerrod Carmichael told Jimmy Kimmel that Taylor Swift is definitely his 'best friend' after they attended an NFL game together in January.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Jerrod Carmichael Calls Taylor Swift His 'Best Friend,' Reveals Just How Much She Knows About FootballThe actor and comedian attended a Kansas City Chiefs game with Taylor Swift back in January.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Jerrod Carmichael Jokes That Taylor Swift Is His ‘Best Friend’Jerrod Carmichael shared tidbits about his friendship with Taylor Swift on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

‘Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show’ Cameo: Which Famous Comedian Is ‘Anonymous’?The comedian’s very famous friend appeared on the new HBO show with his name, face, and real voice hidden. But fans have already figured out his identity.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »