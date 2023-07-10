Comedian Announces ProbleMATTic Tour

The comedian announced his comedy tour, dubbed the ProbleMATTic Tour, on June 5, 2023, and fans moved at lightning speed. He gained popularity through his TikTok account, where he has amassed over 13 million followers and more than 2 billion views globally. The comedian expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to tour the world and spread laughter with his fans.

United States Headlines Read more: STYLECASTER »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SACURRENT: Comedian Tim Heidecker brings 'The Two Tims' tour to San Antonio's Majestic TheatreThe tour is a double-act in which Heidecker showcases both his 'No More Bullshit' character and reveals his work as a sincere musician. SanAntonio SATX SanAntonioTX ThingsToDoInSanAntonio comedy standupcomedy

Source: SAcurrent | Read more »

CBSNEWS: Comedian Taylor Tomlinson previews new 'Have It All' stand-up tour Comedian Taylor Tomlinson has been hitting the road for her 'Have It All' stand-up tour. This week, she'll be headlining New York City's iconic Radio City Music Hall. It's first time she'll be performing at the venue. She joins 'CBS Mornings' for a closer look at new tour and her newfound stardom.

Source: CBSNews | Read more »

CLEVELANDSCENE: Comedian Michael Turner: The Road Warrior TourComedian Michael Turner: The Road Warrior Tour Secret Society Comedy and Mahall's team up to host headlining comedian Michael Turner on his Road Warrior Tour where he performs in every city where the Cincinnati Bengals have a road game.

Source: ClevelandScene | Read more »

CLEVELANDDOTCOM: Comedian Pete Davidson bringing stand-up tour to Cleveland Agora Comedian Pete Davidson will be at The Agora Theater, in Cleveland, at 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 15. Tickets went on sale early Wednesday, August 30.

Source: clevelanddotcom | Read more »

NBCLA: The remaining dates on comedian Russell Brand's tour are postponed after sexual assault allegationsBritish police say they received a sexual assault allegation after media outlets published claims against comedian Russell Brand.

Source: NBCLA | Read more »

NBCCHİCAGO: Comedian John Mulaney announces solo tour with date at Rosemont TheatreMulaney’s 18-date “John Mulaney in Concert” tour will come to the Rosemont Theatre in December

Source: nbcchicago | Read more »