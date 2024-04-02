Comedian-Actress Sandra Bernhard's Father Passes Away

Comedian-Actress Sandra Bernhard announced that her father passed away after a brief illness. No further details were shared about his ailment or the location of his death. Sandra's father was recently receiving round-the-clock care, with Sandra as his sole caregiver. Gudrun, Sandra's daughter, pays tribute to her late father, describing him as an extraordinary man with a passion for Hollywood classics.

She is currently navigating through the grieving process and cherishing the memories they shared

