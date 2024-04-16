Combining D-limonene with THC may reduce THC-induced anxiety, study finds

Combining D-limonene, a naturally occurring terpene in cannabis, with delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol , the primary psychoactive component in cannabis, may mitigate THC -induced anxiety, new data from a small study suggested.

"People use cannabis to help reduce anxiety, depression, and posttraumatic stress disorder, but since THC levels vary widely, if a person overshoots their tolerance of THC, cannabis can induce anxiety rather than relieve it," senior investigator Ryan Vandrey, PhD, professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, said in a news release.

Prior studies pointed to THC as the cause of acute behavioral and psychoactive effects some cannabis users experience. However, a new, untested theory, the"cannabis entourage effect theory," suggested other components in cannabis, including D-limonene, may contribute to the anxiogenic symptoms. Primary outcomes included subjective drug effects, measured with the Drug Effect Questionnaire and the 20-item state subscale of the State-Trait Anxiety Inventory . Investigators also measured cognitive/psychomotor performance with the Digit Symbol Substitution Task and the Paced Serial Addition Task.

Receipt of 15- and 30-mg doses of THC alone was associated with subjective reports of acute cannabis exposure, including cognitive and physiological effects.

The research"makes a significant impact on our field," and is"among the few controlled clinical studies that have demonstrated interactions between THC and other cannabis constituents, supporting the validity of the 'entourage' effect," said Lile, who was not involved with the current research.

D-Limonene THC Cannabis Anxiety Study Vaporized Anxiogenic Effects Medicinal Cannabis Recreational Cannabis

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Medscape / 🏆 386. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Crunchyroll’s New Monster Isekai Succeeds By Combining Two Winning FormulasRe:Monster has the right formula for success.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Cannabis variants thought of as safe, like Delta-8, can have psychoactive effects.New data finds that Delta-8-THC use among high schoolers is increasingly common—and risky.

Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »

At Citizens Bank Park, new season, new bites: hoagies, new Schwarburger, ‘Always Sunny’ whiskey and morePhillies are bringing exciting new concessions to Citizens Bank Park, including hoagies and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' whiskey.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

The Benefits of Combining Cardio and Strength TrainingA study shows that combining cardio and strength training can lower LDL cholesterol and reduce waist circumference. Adding weight lifting could be more sustainable than aerobic exercise alone in individuals with overweight or obesity.

Source: iamwellandgood - 🏆 462. / 53 Read more »

Function Calling LLMs: Combining SLIMs and DRAGON for Better RAG PerformanceDespite the enormous entrepreneurial energy poured into LLMs, most high-profile applications are still limited by their focus on chat-like interfaces.

Source: hackernoon - 🏆 532. / 51 Read more »

Opening day at LA County Fair 2024 is a month away — here’s what you need to knowLA County Fair returns May 3 with a new theme, new foods and new attractions.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »