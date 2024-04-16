Combining D-limonene with THC may reduce THC-induced anxiety, study finds

Combining D-limonene, a naturally occurring terpene in cannabis, with delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol , the primary psychoactive component in cannabis, may mitigate THC -induced anxiety, new data from a small study suggested.
"People use cannabis to help reduce anxiety, depression, and posttraumatic stress disorder, but since THC levels vary widely, if a person overshoots their tolerance of THC, cannabis can induce anxiety rather than relieve it," senior investigator Ryan Vandrey, PhD, professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, said in a news release.
Prior studies pointed to THC as the cause of acute behavioral and psychoactive effects some cannabis users experience. However, a new, untested theory, the"cannabis entourage effect theory," suggested other components in cannabis, including D-limonene, may contribute to the anxiogenic symptoms. Primary outcomes included subjective drug effects, measured with the Drug Effect Questionnaire and the 20-item state subscale of the State-Trait Anxiety Inventory . Investigators also measured cognitive/psychomotor performance with the Digit Symbol Substitution Task and the Paced Serial Addition Task.
Receipt of 15- and 30-mg doses of THC alone was associated with subjective reports of acute cannabis exposure, including cognitive and physiological effects.
The research"makes a significant impact on our field," and is"among the few controlled clinical studies that have demonstrated interactions between THC and other cannabis constituents, supporting the validity of the 'entourage' effect," said Lile, who was not involved with the current research.
