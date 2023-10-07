Combatientes de Hamas atacan pueblos israelíes por sorpresa, Israel responde con ataques en Gaza

Israel respondió con ataques en Gaza que mataron a 232 personas y anunció más. El presidente dijo que Israel estaba en guerra y prometió cobrarse un “precio sin precedentes”.

Al menos 232 personas murieron en la Franja de Gaza y 1.700 resultaron heridas en ataques israelíes, según el Ministerio palestino de Salud. Medios israelíes que citaron a servicios de rescate dijeron que al menos 250 personas habían muerto y 1.500 resultaron heridas en el ataque del sábado, lo que lo convertía en el más cruento en Israel en décadas.

Israel-Gaza Conflict Live Updates: Israel at War With Hamas After Surprise Attack, Netanyahu SaysThe Gaza militant group launched its biggest sustained assault in years, prompting Israel's military to call up reservists and order retaliatory strikes.

