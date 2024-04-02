Combat-ready: Army rolling out lighter new helmet with new tech

The U.S. Army has developed a new combat helmet called the Next Generation Integrated Head Protection System. This helmet offers enhanced protection against enemy fire and can support high-tech equipment like night vision goggles and communications gear.

Paratroopers with the 82nd Airborne Division are the first to field test this new helmet.

