Column: Will a federal judge finally impose a gag order on Donald Trump?

Special counsel Jack Smith's team has asked Judge Tanya Chutkan to rein in the former president's incendiary rhetoric. His response is legally laughable. It is the repeated insistence that the effort to impose a limited gag order comes from “the Biden administration” — the brief contains no fewer than nine references to Biden and his government — that is the tell.
It’s sheer demagoguery for the benefit of Trump’s political base to assert that the criminal charges against him are the result of a political command by the president. Any half-sophisticated observer knows it’s a lie. The barrier between Biden and Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland is only reinforced by the separation between Garland and Smith, who has a broad measure of independence from the department.
The former president's lawyers tried to employ a political strategy in the Jan. 6 case. But U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan isn't having it.The brief denigrates the Justice Department's motion as "an obvious attempt by the Biden administration to unlawfully silence its most prominent political opponent." Elsewhere, Trump's lawyers write that being "keenly aware that it is losing" the coming presidential election, "the prosecution seeks to unconstitutionally silence President Trump's (but not President Biden's) political speech on pain of contempt."
Trump’s stance is less likely to convince Chutkan than to provoke her. In her first hearing in the case, the judge admonished the parties that she would not let her decisions be influenced by the election.