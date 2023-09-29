Column: The bachelor is golden, and suitors are anything but bashful, but not all viewers are falling in love

'Golden Bachelor' is looking for love, but you have to suspend your disbelief that a handsome widower apparently couldn’t find a date and decided his only option was to appear on a reality TV show. “Gerry is in great shape,” a contestant named Natascha said. “I’m not going to need to resuscitate him if we have an intimate moment.” Natascha’s occupation was listed as “aging coach.

” I asked my wife if that meant Natascha was, say, a soccer coach who’s getting older, or if it meant she coaches people on how to age.

Column: Is age really just a number? Not when it comes to Biden and Trump We may never find out, but we do know that network TV executives have figured out that in the era of streaming, the only people still watching prime-time broadcasts are older adults. So if “The Golden Bachelor” is a hit, and the advertisers line up, it’s a safe bet “The Golden Bachelorette” isn’t too far off, along with “Leisure World Rascals” and “Golden Girls Gone Wild.”

During the broadcast, there was an ad about night sweats, one about moderate to severe eczema and another about arch support, in which a somber looking man shares the news that his feet hurt so much, , he “asked the good Lord to take me.” It can’t be long before the Golden Bachelor himself is hawking reverse mortgages. headtopics.com

