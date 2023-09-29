Column: Mater Dei solves some of its problems in rout of Servite

A week after struggling on offense in Maryland, the Mater Dei offense gets rolling and its defense dominates in a Trinity League win over Servite. A week ago in Maryland, the Mater Dei offense struggled against Baltimore St. Frances. Quarterback Elijah Brown completed 10 of 21 passes for 57 yards in a 20-7 victory. Two of Mater Dei’s three touchdowns were scored by defensive players.

The fact a team that lost to St. John Bosco 37-14 was able to make the Monarchs sweat raised questions whether the preseason hype about Mater Dei having no weaknesses might be way off.

The start of their five-game Trinity League gauntlet on Friday night against Servite presented a fresh look at where the Monarchs stand. As they would say in a State of the Union speech, the State of Mater Dei is just fine.

Brown answered any skeptics by completing his first six passes while finishing 21-of-26 passing for 303 yards and four touchdowns. Mater Dei's swarming defense kept dropping Servite players for losses so many times the Friars' student section dressed in white long sleeve shirts and ties had no moments for primal screams. Ramere Davis had two of Mater Dei's four sacks.By the game's conclusion, the Monarchs had improved to 6-0 with a 49-0 victory over the Friars and left little doubt they remain the team to beat in Southern Californa high school football.

Are there chinks in the armor of unbeaten Mater Dei?

“I think it’s a special defense,” coach Frank McManus said. “The challenge is to be the best defense to come out of Mater Dei. They’re playing fast and confident.”

Of course, their drive for perfection is far from complete. Mater Dei had four penalties in the first quarter and another penalty to start the second quarter that nullified an interception. The Monarchs were called for five personal fouls and 10 penalties overall. Those penalties might be meaningless playing Servite (4-2), but when it comes to facing St. John Bosco in two weeks, they better disappear.