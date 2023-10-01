Column: Freshmen are making a difference in varsity football across the Southland

With class of 2027 members wearing numbers such as No. 99 and No. 7 made famous by some of the NFL’s greatest players, expectations have been high for freshmen this high school football season.

With class of 2027 members wearing numbers such as No. 99 and No. 7 made famous by some of the NFL’s greatest players, expectations have been high for freshmen this high school football season.

Several have gotten the chance to be immediate varsity contributors, starting from the first snap. Others have been gaining experience in preparation for being called upon with growing roles in league action.

Here’s a look at freshmen being heard from at the varsity level this season:The defensive end started off with three sacks each in games against JSerra and Oaks Christian, serving notice he was no ordinary freshman. Sierra Canyon is 6-0 and opponents know whom they must deal with.Rakowski has guided Palos Verdes to a 6-0 start as the quarterback, showing poise and maturity beyond his years. He was 11-of-11 passing for 233 yards and four touchdowns in a league opener Friday against unbeaten Santa Monica. Coach Guy Gardner said he’s impressed with Rakowski’s competitiveness.He’s the second-leading tackler for the Friars and the linebacker figures to keep improving as he gains experience in the grueling Trinity League.A running back, receiver and linebacker, the versatile Del Toro made an immediate impact.He returned an interception for a touchdown against Lakewood and keeps getting tested while learning on the job.Caught a touchdown pass against JSerra.He’s a safety who had six solo tackles in a game last month against Foothill.Playing receiver and defensive back, he has future stardom written all over him.He has surpassed 1,000 yards passing in six games as a starter for the Oilers.He has thrown 12 touchdowns for the 5-1 Bearcats.He’s 6 feet 3 and keeps delivering top performances at quarterback.The running back had 242 yards rushing against Culver City.He’s a safety and receiver getting lets of opportunities to contribute.He has four interceptions as a defensive back and also is a promising receiver.All he does is keep making plays at defensive back against top competition.

