Column: As poverty rises nationally, California sees a small dip

Poverty dropped in 22 other states, too However, California’s dip was relatively meek. It was the state’s smallest poverty decline since 2016 after dropping by 2.8 million over five years. And despite all those dips, California still has a poverty problem.

Look at it this way: The state accounts for 12% of the US population and 16% of the nation’s poor, by this measurement.

The state’s impoverished residents equal 13.2% of all Californians, according to the Census math. That’s a poverty rate topped only by the District of Columbia at 14.8% and is well above the nation’s 9.8% share.

California isn’t alone. It’s closely followed in poverty share by Florida at 12.7%, Mississippi at 12.5%, New York at 11.9% and Texas at 11.3%. By the way, Maine has the nation’s lowest poverty rate at 4.6%, followed by Wisconsin at 5.1% and Minnesota at 5.5%.Consider an intriguing link between states with eye-catching swings in poverty counts and their overall population. headtopics.com

Start with California. Poverty slipped as it lost 136,000 residents overall. Only Illinois’ 172,000 population dip was worse among the states — as its poverty count fell by 1,000.

