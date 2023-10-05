Columbus statue, removed from a square in Providence, Rhode Island, re-emerges in nearby town

In this photo provided by Johnston, R.I., Mayor Joseph Polisena, Jr., a statue of Christopher Columbus stands in a park Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Johnston, R.I. Three years after the statue was removed from a square in Providence, R.I., following protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd by police, the statue has re-emerged, this time in the park, in Johnston.

Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. said residents of his heavily Italian-American town are pleased to give the statue a new home. While not the first European to land in North America — that's believed to be Leif Erikson — Columbus helped usher in a wave of European exploration and expansion, and ultimately the era of globalization, Polisena said.

The statue — which depicts Columbus pointing forward with his right arm while holding a globe in his left — will be formally unveiled on Monday. Polisena said he understands the criticism targeted at Columbus, but said it’s unfair to use the standards of 2023 to measure the actions of someone who lived five centuries ago.The statue should never have been resurrected after it was taken down, according to Harrison Tuttle, president of Black Lives Matter Rhode Island PAC. headtopics.com

Tuttle said he understands the connection that many of Italian descent feel for Columbus, but said he shouldn’t be the vehicle for the pride Italian-Americans feel for their contributions to the country.

The sculpture had been targeted by vandals, at one point being splashed with red paint with a sign reading "Stop celebrating genocide" leaning against its pedestal. In 2020, the statue was removed. Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena said residents of his heavily Italian-American town are pleased to give the statue a new home. Critics say the memorial ignores a history of rape, murder and genocide.

