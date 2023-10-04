The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.In this photo provided by Johnston, R.I.

Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. said residents of his heavily Italian-American town are pleased to give the statue a new home.

While not the first European to land in North America — that's believed to be Leif Erikson — Columbus helped usher in a wave of European exploration and expansion, and ultimately the era of globalization, Polisena said.

The statue — which depicts Columbus pointing forward with his right arm while holding a globe in his left — will be formally unveiled on Monday. Polisena said he understands the criticism targeted at Columbus, but said it’s unfair to use the standards of 2023 to measure the actions of someone who lived five centuries ago.The statue should never have been resurrected after it was taken down, according to Harrison Tuttle, president of Black Lives Matter Rhode Island PAC.

Tuttle said he understands the connection that many of Italian descent feel for Columbus, but said he shouldn't be the vehicle for the pride Italian-Americans feel for their contributions to the country.

