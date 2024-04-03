Columbus Receives $42 Million Grant for Rapid Transit Project

The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding the city of Columbus nearly $42 million in grants. The funding will be used as a part of a new rapid transit project targeted in areas of desperate need. April 3, 2024 (WSYX)A massive is effort underway to support disadvantaged areas across the city of Columbus. The federal government is pouring millions of dollars into public busing upgrades. The funding will be used as a part of a new rapid transit project targeted in areas of desperate need.

This investment will help us increase opportunities, invest in infrastructure all through that lens of equity, and that's why this is so important," said Columbus mayor, Andrew Ginther. State leaders are calling this push a literal game-changer for families. Reliable transportation is crucial to so many across the city of Columbus; city and state leaders indicate it not only helps with mobility, but access to vital services like education and healthcar

