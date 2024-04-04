Columbus Police Officer Under Criminal Investigation

The Department of Justice has confirmed the criminal investigation into a Columbus police officer is a joint state and federal effort. Officer Nicolas Duty was relieved of duty on March 24 due to an ongoing criminal investigation. Specifics of the claims against Duty were not immediately available, and no public charges have been filed yet in local or federal court.

Duty's personnel file outlined disciplinary action taken against him in 2021, including failure to activate his body-worn camera and being at fault for a car crash

