Columbus Police Crack Down on Crime with 'Operation Unity'

Columbus police cracked down on crime this week as officers wrapped up ' Operation Unity ' — a crime blitz to make the streets safer. Wednesday, officers made 20 arrests and more. Within this initiative, the department serves search warrants to find violent offenders, recover guns, and get illegal drugs off the streets. Mind you, officers do all of it in one day. People on the northeast side tell WSYX they feel a difference.

'I do feel a lot more safe you know I'm not watching the news every night thinking someone I love is on there and they passed away,' Marcedez Walton told WSYX. Walton grew up in the North Linden area. She says she sees the work police are doing, and it feels good to feel safe. 'It seems like when there isn't a lot of drama or crime people don't have a reason to be angry they're happy, their houses aren't being broken into and loved ones haven't passed away,' Walton sai

Columbus Police Crime Operation Unity Search Warrants Arrests Guns Drugs Safer Streets Northeast Side Residents

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox28columbus / 🏆 249. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shayla Favor projected to win Democratic nomination in Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney raceFavor is a current Columbus City Council member and former Columbus assistant city attorney.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

Northeast side community members notice decrease in crime after CPD 'Operation Unity'Officers wrapped up 'Operation Unity' this week. A crime blitz to make the streets safer.

Source: fox28columbus - 🏆 249. / 63 Read more »

Man dies after being struck while crossing the street in north Columbus; police searching for driverPolice said the shooting happened at Tamarack Arms Apartments on Tamarack Boulevard around 9:15 p.m.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

Columbus Police Deputy Chief Nick Konves promoted to assistant chiefThe city manager now says the timeline of the Westerville-Harlem Township merger might have to change.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

Police: Woman shot dead by boyfriend in southeast ColumbusA woman was killed after being shot by her boyfriend on Thursday night.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Jury finds man guilty of charges in 2022 shooting at Columbus police substationThe EF3 tornado killed three people in the Indian Lake area. As residents pick up the pieces, authorities are now warning of looters.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »