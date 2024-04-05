Columbus Police Crack Down on Crime with 'Operation Unity'

Columbus police cracked down on crime this week as officers wrapped up ' Operation Unity ' — a crime blitz to make the streets safer. Wednesday, officers made 20 arrests and more. Within this initiative, the department serves search warrants to find violent offenders, recover guns, and get illegal drugs off the streets. Mind you, officers do all of it in one day. People on the northeast side tell WSYX they feel a difference.
'I do feel a lot more safe you know I'm not watching the news every night thinking someone I love is on there and they passed away,' Marcedez Walton told WSYX. Walton grew up in the North Linden area. She says she sees the work police are doing, and it feels good to feel safe. 'It seems like when there isn't a lot of drama or crime people don't have a reason to be angry they're happy, their houses aren't being broken into and loved ones haven't passed away,' Walton sai
