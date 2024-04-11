Columbus Mayor Announces Plans to Update Zoning Laws to Address Housing Crisis

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther has announced plans to update the city's zoning laws , which have not been revised in over 70 years. The proposed changes focus on 12,300 land parcels near transit areas , with the goal of building 88,000 new homes within the next decade. Developers will be allowed to add two to four floors to residential projects , as long as 20 to 30% of the units are income qualified housing.

Additionally, six districts will be created to determine the types of properties that can be built. The mayor emphasizes the importance of citizen input and encourages community engagement throughout the process. The proposed code changes will be open for public discussion at the Zone In Gallery, with public hearings and a city council vote expected later this summer

