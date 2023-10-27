Columbus City Council looks to make security detail permanent

This week, city councilmembers started to be accompanied by a Columbus police security detail in order to protect its members.Sgt. Brian Steel, executive vice president of the Columbus chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police, said discussions about adding a security detail for council members started about a year ago.
"Crime is at an all-time high, homicides are at an all-time high. Safety is on everybody's mind, our council members… they go out into the communities, they serve, and there's crime in those communities… Sometimes the members go out by themselves, sometimes they go out in large groups, they're an easy target. An elected official in the United States is an easy target,” Steel said.
"When you protect an elected official its not even the safety, its protecting them from embarrassment, protecting them from ridicule, someone trying to throw paint on them, something like that," Steel said.
The ongoing staffing shortages of the Columbus police bring up some concerns about allocating more resources away from the streets. Steel said so far this year, the department has hired 81 officers but lost 79.
"We're always concerned about staffing, we're concerned about any specialty job that takes away from the officer responding to your calls," Steel said."Priority one for the Division is safety for all members of our community. Our leadership and frontline supervisors work daily to ensure our officers are where they need to be to achieve this. This does not change that."
"If the city believes they need security due to threats, safety to personnel, then its taxpayer dollars well spent," Steel said.