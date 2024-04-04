Columbus Blue Jackets Captain Boone Jenner and Wife Mourn Loss of Stillborn Son

Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner and his wife, Maggie, are mourning the loss of their first child after revealing on social media their son was stillborn a month before his due date. The NHL veteran shared the devastating news in a joint statement with his wife on social media. 'We are at a loss for words. A pain like no other. Our son, Dawson Jenner was stillborn on March 31st, 2024.

While this pain is like nothing we’ve experienced before, it’s also shown us the immense love we have to give. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 'As heartbroken as we are, we are incredibly grateful to be his parents and look forward to holding him again one day in heaven.' The couple, who wed in June 2023, first shared the news in December that they were expectin

Columbus Blue Jackets Boone Jenner Maggie Jenner Stillborn NHL Loss Parents Love

