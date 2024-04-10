Columbine Survivor Warns of Dangerous Precedent in Sentencing of Michigan School Shooter's Parents

A survivor of the Columbine High School shooting expressed concern over the prison sentences given to the parents of Ethan Crumbley , the Michigan high school shooter . The survivor believes that this sets a dangerous precedent by shifting responsibility away from the criminal, who was aware of his actions. The survivor argues that holding the teenager accountable is important, as he had a dark motivation for his actions.

The parents were sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison, making them the first parents in the U.S. to be held criminally responsible for their child's mass shooting

