Columbia University launches antisemitism task force, doxxing resource group as hate crimes swell on campus

The school said it was pushed to establish the task force after a notable increase in the amount of reported antisemitic attacks — both physical and ideological — on its Manhattan campus in the last three weeks.

The five-person panel — headed by campus professors — will be tasked with recommending changes that foster an inclusive environment at Columbia, as well as its affiliated schools Barnard and Teachers College.

“We want to reiterate that we will not tolerate such actions and are moving forcefully against antisemitic threats, images, and other violations as they are reported, and we will continue to provide additional resources to protect our campuses.”Pro-Israel demonstrators react while singing a song during a protest last month on the NYC campus on Oct. 12, 2023.

“The deliberate harassment and targeting of members of our community by doxxing, a dangerous form of intimidation, is unacceptable,” Shafik wrote in the“This includes disturbing incidents in which trucks have circled the Columbia campus displaying and publicizing the names and photos of Arab, Muslim, and Palestinian students.”

