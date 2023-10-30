Columbia College strike: Adjunct faculty at arts-focused South Loop school to strike Monday

Leaders of CFAC, the union representing Columbia College's part-time professors, say members make up about two-thirds of the teaching staff at the arts-focused South Loop school. They estimate about 1,000 classes will be impacted.

The most recent conflict between the union and the college's leadership began in August when administrators proposed cutting up to 350 course sections to address a $20 million budget deficit. That prompted the union to file a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board. The board has yet to rule on the unfair labor practice complaint.

"These efficiencies have been mostly on the administrative side, and now we must look at the instructional side and continue to look for additional administrative efficiencies as our Board of Trustees has directed the college (to) further address (the) deficit," she said in an email. "Accordingly, given some decline in enrollment, the college is adjusting its course offering and some class sizes. headtopics.com

"They went after the most marginalized of faculty, right after a pandemic," said Vallera, who has taught photography at the school since late 2006. "And they went after our students right after a pandemic, after everything that we've been through."

RELATED: Stellantis' Belvidere Assembly Plant to reopen after company strikes tentative deal with UAW According to an update posted on the college's website, students will not be held accountable for attendance or progress in classes canceled because of the strike. But they will be marked absent for missing classes that meet as scheduled. headtopics.com

Columbia College has a long history of hiring working professionals to teach students because they "bring the most contemporary, innovative thinking to the structure and delivery of our curriculum," according to the school's website.College leaders argue that the course section cuts are necessary to make a $2 million dent in a $20 million budget deficit.

United States Headlines Read more: ABC7Chicago »

Columbia College Chicago adjunct faculty to strike MondayMore than 600 adjunct faculty members at Columbia College Chicago plan to walk off the job Monday morning, potentially disrupting the class schedules of many of the school’s 6,500 undergraduates. Read more ⮕

Part time professors to go on strike at Columbia College ChicagoPart time professors to go on strike at Columbia College Chicago Read more ⮕

Palm Beach County Deputy dies after hunting in Columbia CountyColumbia County deputies received a call for service requesting for a well-being check on a Palm Beach County deputy. Read more ⮕

Palm Beach deputy dies during hunting trip in Columbia CountyFor the last week, Luke Rehberg's sailboat has been stuck in the surf at Jacksonville Beach. Read more ⮕

Columbia County deputies find Palm Beach County deputy who was hunting dead from ‘medical emergency’A Palm Beach County deputy was found dead Saturday after his concerned wife prompted a search for the deputy who was hunting in Columbia County. Read more ⮕

Jacksonville police searching for missing, endangered adult last seen in College Gardens areaThe Florida Theatre in Downtown Jacksonville is officially back open Saturday night with the showing of 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show.' Read more ⮕