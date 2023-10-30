Columbia College strike: Adjunct faculty at arts-focused South Loop school to strike Monday

Leaders of CFAC, the union representing Columbia College's part-time professors, say members make up about two-thirds of the teaching staff at the arts-focused South Loop school. They estimate about 1,000 classes will be impacted.
The most recent conflict between the union and the college's leadership began in August when administrators proposed cutting up to 350 course sections to address a $20 million budget deficit. That prompted the union to file a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board. The board has yet to rule on the unfair labor practice complaint.
"These efficiencies have been mostly on the administrative side, and now we must look at the instructional side and continue to look for additional administrative efficiencies as our Board of Trustees has directed the college (to) further address (the) deficit," she said in an email. "Accordingly, given some decline in enrollment, the college is adjusting its course offering and some class sizes. headtopics.com
"They went after the most marginalized of faculty, right after a pandemic," said Vallera, who has taught photography at the school since late 2006. "And they went after our students right after a pandemic, after everything that we've been through."
According to an update posted on the college's website, students will not be held accountable for attendance or progress in classes canceled because of the strike. But they will be marked absent for missing classes that meet as scheduled. headtopics.com
Columbia College has a long history of hiring working professionals to teach students because they "bring the most contemporary, innovative thinking to the structure and delivery of our curriculum," according to the school's website.College leaders argue that the course section cuts are necessary to make a $2 million dent in a $20 million budget deficit.