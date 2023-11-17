Columbia and Stanford Universities Receive Billions in Taxpayer Dollars Despite Antisemitic Events

Columbia and Stanford universities, which have been beset by antisemitic events on their campuses during Israel's war with Hamas, received billions in taxpayer dollars in recent years, according to an analysis. Critics have assailed universities in recent weeks over what they say is an inadequate response to the antisemitic events, prompting questions and concerns over federal funding going to such institutions.

OpenTheBooks, a government watchdog group, examined 10 top-tier universities' federal funding and found that Columbia and Stanford sat atop the stack and acquired a staggering amount of cash supported by taxpayers. 'Regular people are asking why taxpayer money is flowing into any university where they've incubated discrimination, bigotry and antisemitism,' OpenTheBooks founder Adam Andrzejewski told Fox News Digital. 'Let alone advocacy of terrorism against our closest ally in the Middle East. Public funding and discrimination of any type cannot be reconcile

