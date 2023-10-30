Colts' young, depleted secondary is exposed in loss to Saints

Their predicament became even bleaker when starting cornerback Dallis Flowers suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in Week 4 and worse yet when rookie starter JuJu Brents was deactivated Sunday against New Orleans after hurting his quadriceps. Derek Carr repeatedly picked on fill-in Tony Brown, throwing for 310 yards and two scores in the Saints' 38-27 victory over the Colts.

Coach Shane Steichen said he never considered benching Brown, a fifth-year cornerback who has played primarily on special teams. In his first start of the season and the fifth of his career, Brown gave up a 58-yard TD pass to Rashid Shaheed in the first half and a 51-yard pass to Shaheed that essentially sealed the victory for New Orleans (4-4). He also drew a facemask penalty that helped set up the Saints' final touchdown.

They opted to keep Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II in his more natural slot coverage. They also plugged rookie Jaylon Jones into the starting lineup instead of Darrell Baker Jr., who was called for costly, controversial penalties on back-to-back plays late in last week's loss to Cleveland. Colts owner Jim Irsay wrote on his social media account that the league admitted it made mistakes on both calls. headtopics.com

None of it mattered to Carr and the Saints. Carr made big play after big play, completing 19 of 27 passes with a rating of 133.3. The New Orleans receivers reveled in their ability do the dirty work of going across the middle.

“I like when we can work the middle of the field,” said Alvin Kamara, who caught four passes for 51 yards and one TD and rushed for 59 yards and another score."Every guy that catches the football for us likes to attack the middle of the field. To put it on film feels good.” They entered Week 8 ranked among the league's top 10 in sacks while leading the league in tackles for loss (48) and strip sacks (five). headtopics.com

