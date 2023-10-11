Colts QB Anthony Richardson put on injured reserve, will miss at least four weeks

star injured the AC joint in his right shoulder when he hit the ground awkwardly at the end of a 4-yard run during Sunday’s win overwill replace Richardson as the starter. Minshew has played in four games this season, relieving the injured Richardson three times.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson to miss at least 4 weeks after going on injured reserveRookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will miss at least four weeks after the Indianapolis Colts put him on the injured reserve list. Richardson injured the AC joint in his right shoulder on a 4-yard run during Sunday's win over Tennessee. With Richardson out, five-year veteran Gardner Minshew takes over as the starter. Minshew has played in four games this season, relieving the injured Richardson three times. Indy has won two of those games and Minshew's only start at Baltimore. Colts coach Sha

