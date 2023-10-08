Colts’ Anthony Richardson exits game vs Titans with shoulder injury

Indianapolis Colts rookie Anthony Richardson left Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans with a right shoulder injury. The quarterback suffered the injury late in the first half and was initially questionable to return. But Richardson was later ruled out and Gardner Minshew II came into the game to replace him. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.

He came into the game with 479 passing yards and three touchdown passes. He also had 131 yards on the ground and four rushing touchdowns.

Colts lose rookie QB Anthony Richardson against Titans with injured shoulder

