Colorado State University Releases Outlook for Active Atlantic Hurricane Season

Colorado State University hurricane researchers have released their initial outlook for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season, which they believe promises to be an extremely active year , courtesy of an impending La Niña . The team is calling for 23 named storms , with 11 that are expected to become hurricanes and five that could reach major hurricane status , with winds of at least 115 mph (Category 3 or higher).

Forecasters noted that the 2024 outlook was the highest prediction for named storms that CSU has ever issued. And if the prediction were to be accurate, it would mean the National Hurricane Center would use all the names on the 2024 Atlantic storm list and have to resort to a supplemental list of tropical cyclone names – a situation that hasn’t happened since 2020. "The Atlantic is still record warm in the tropical Atlantic, providing more fuel for storms," Dr

