Colorado State University Releases Forecast for 2024 Hurricane Season

Hurricane season is still nearly two months away but Dr. Phil Klotzbach and his research team at Colorado State University released their forecast for the 2024 hurricane season Thursday. Unfortunately, it's likely to be a very active season . The forecast calls for 23 named storms , 11 of those becoming hurricanes and five of those becoming major hurricanes (category 3 or higher). In an average year, we expect 14 named storms , seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes . Dr.

Klotzbach indicates record warm tropical and eastern subtropical Atlantic water temperatures as the primary factor for a busy season.While the tropical Pacific is currently characterized by El Niño conditions, these are likely to transition to La Niña conditions by the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season from August to October. In years with La Nina or neutral conditions, the wind shear is typically lighter. When wind shear is lighter, there is generally an increase in hurricane activit

Hurricane Forecast 2024 Colorado State University Active Season Named Storms Hurricanes Major Hurricanes Atlantic Water Temperatures El Niño La Niña Wind Shear

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



News4SA / 🏆 251. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Colorado state basketball tournaments 2024 Final Four results and coverage, March 8The semifinals of the Colorado high school basketball state tournaments for Classes 4A-6A take place Thursday and Friday at Denver Coliseum. Our staff will be there throughout the weekend providing…

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

PHOTOS: Colorado high school state wrestling tournament 2024The 2024 Colorado high school state wrestling tournament takes place at Ball Arena in Denver from Thursday, Feb. 15 through Saturday, Feb. 17.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

PHOTOS: Colorado High School State Basketball Tournament 2024The 2024 Colorado high school basketball boys and girls state tournament final four games for Classes 4A-6A took place March 7-8 and the state finals take place on March 9 at the Denver Coliseum.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Colorado state basketball tournaments 2024 championships results and coverageMatt Schubert is the Sports Editor for The Denver Post. He is a graduate of the Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. His journalism career has spanned three time zones and four states, with previous stops in Washington, Nebraska and Indiana.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

2024 March Madness First Four predictions, picks: Wagner vs. Howard, Virginia vs. Colorado StateThe Post’s Howie Kussoy makes his against the spread picks for Wagner vs. Howard and Virginia vs. Colorado State.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Colorado State scientists to release outlook for 2024 Atlantic hurricane season Thursday morningThe lead hurricane scientist at Colorado State University said he's seeing early signs of a La Niña pattern which means the likelihood of more hurricanes to form.

Source: KHOU - 🏆 330. / 59 Read more »