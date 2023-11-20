Colorado Springs Works to Rebrand Itself as LGBTQ+ Friendly After Mass Shooting

After the mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, the conservative community is working to reshape its reputation and become more inclusive. A new LGBTQ+ resource center is set to open in the city, and the owners of the attacked nightclub plan to reopen at a new location under the rebrand The Q.





