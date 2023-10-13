- Colorado's Travis Hunter likely in, on snap count

Sam Acho explains why Colorado will need to learn how to win no matter the status of star player Travis Hunter. (1:23)

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter remains on track to play Friday night against Stanford (ESPN 10 pm), but staff will keep an eye on him pregame to make sure he's ready, according to sources. Hunter, a cornerback and wide receiver who sustained a lacerated liver Sept. 16 against Colorado State, has been cleared to play and has been practicing.

He remains on target to play on both offense and defense. Sources say his snap count will be monitored, and he's not expected to come close to the huge number of snaps he had in the first two games. Coach Deion Sanders had said Tuesday that Hunter has a"tremendous chance" to play, but he wants to ensure that Hunter is in game shape for the Buffaloes, who enter the game at 4-2 following Saturday's win at Arizona State. headtopics.com

"I don't want him to be a liability, I want him to always be a tremendous asset," Sanders said."Travis came to me morning, saying, 'What more can I do to help us get to the point that we need to get to?' I love the team aspect of Travis 100 percent. I hope he can play.

Hunter logged 129 snaps in his Colorado debut against TCU, recording an interception and made 11 receptions for 119 yards. He has 16 receptions for 213 yards, and nine tackles and two pass breakups on defense. Hunter sustained the injury while on offense, when Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn delivered an illegal hit along the sideline. headtopics.com

"He's cleared and he has protection on to secure those areas, but the game is the game," Sanders said."The game is a violent game, it's a vicious game, it's a very physical game, but Travis is also physical.

Read more:

espn »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Travis Hunter Has 'Tremendous Chance' to Return From Injury vs. StanfordHunter has been medically cleared to play after missing nearly a month with a lacerated liver. The cornerback and wide receiver has been practicing this week.

Po' Brothers brings cajun flavor, aims to defeat Knob Hill stereotypesMarcus Cocova is a News Producer for KOAA News5 in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, Colorado.

The Daily Sweat: Colorado aims for a 4-2 start against StanfordColorado can inch closer to bowl eligibility with a win against Stanford on Friday night.

The Daily Sweat: Colorado aims for a 4-2 start against StanfordColorado can inch closer to bowl eligibility with a win against Stanford on Friday night.

Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders is a SUPERSTAR, plus Travis Hunter is set to make his return against StanfordFOX Sports’ RJ Young shared his thoughts on the Colorado Buffaloes' QB Shedeur Sanders and his signature celebration that is making waves across the sporting world. Then, RJ discussed what impact Travis Hunter’s return will have on Coach Prime’s Colorado Buffaloes.

Hunter Biden judge agrees to drop old gun count after indictment replaces scuttled plea dealA gun count that had been part of a collapsed plea deal in the Hunter Biden case was dismissed Wednesday as a judge signed off on a prosecution request.