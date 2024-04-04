Colorado's Snowpack Above Median, Reducing Wildfire Risk and Boosting Water Supplies

The statewide snowpack in Colorado is at 109% of the 30-year median, reducing the risk of wildfires and boosting water supplies . Large storms in February and March increased the amount of water available as mountain snow melts.

Despite reaching peak snowpack, it is important for it to continue snowing.

