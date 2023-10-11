Colorado's Deion Sanders on 10 p.m. ET kickoffs: 'Stupidest thing ever invented in life'

Colorado hosts Stanford for an 8 p.m. local kickoff Friday night and when the game came up during his weekly radio show on Wednesday, he wasn’t shy about letting his true feelings be known about late games.

"Who makes these 8 o'clock games? These are the dumbest thing ever," Sanders said."Stupidest thing ever invented in life, who wants to stay up until 8 o'clock for a darn game.

"What are we supposed to do with the kids all day until 8 o'clock? What are we supposed to do all day until 8 o'clock? What are you supposed to do in the hotel? What are you supposed to do all... After a brief back-and-forth with Colorado radio host Mark Johnson, Sanders expressed his joy for the school’s move to the Big 12 next season.Colorado’s game Friday night is part of a doubleheader for ESPN after Tulane plays at Memphis. In Week 3, Colorado hosted Colorado State on a Saturday night game that started at 8 p.m. in Boulder. headtopics.com

That game was the most-watched of Week 3 too. Colorado has been the biggest college football draw on television so far this season and theSince Colorado is unranked after losses to Oregon and USC and the game is on Friday night, it’s unreasonable to expect a TV audience anywhere close to that for the Stanford game.

This isn’t the final late-night game of the season for Colorado either. The Buffaloes are scheduled to play at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 17 at Washington State and could have another late kickoff or two across their other four remaining games. Since the Pac-12 is the only major conference with schools in the Pacific Time Zone, its games are valuable late-evening properties for ESPN and Fox. headtopics.com

