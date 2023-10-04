athlete on the University of Colorado football field weighed about half a ton and ran at speeds of 25 miles an hour. Twice every game, Ralphie the buffalo

The star mascot and her handlers unfailingly dazzled. The football team that charged in after her, on the other hand, generally lost.It’s different this year. Now led by Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes have become the talk of the college gridiron after bursting into the season with three straight victories, a fanedging the Rocky Mountain foothills.

Minutes before kickoff at Saturday’s home game against the University of Southern California, the celebrity stood calmly (and urinated) in her pen amid blaring marching bands and Folsom Field’s largest ever media scrum. headtopics.com

CU football games have featured a Ralphie, who is actually an American bison, since 1966. Today’s representative, a 3-year-old nicknamed Ember, is Ralphie VI. All have been female, In a nearby parking lot, Buz Weisberg poured a tequila cocktail in the open bed of a pickup adorned with a stuffed Ralphie. Weisberg attended his first CU game in 1959, remembers all the Ralphies and — as a major donor to the athletics department — has gotten to pet and pose for photos with some of them.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Colorado football fans wonder why Ralphie's runs are so short this yearColorado football fans have noticed the runs of Ralphie VI at Folsom Field have been shorter this year and Deion Sanders' team has not run out behind her.

Deion Sanders’ ex-wife supports Colorado Buffaloes with his fiancée, Tracey EdmondsIt’s all love between Deion Sanders’ ex-wife and his fiancée.

Tim Brando Blasts Sports Media for Referring to Deion Sanders' Buffaloes as 'Black America's Team'Tim Brando blasted coverage of the Colorado football program and said that many news outlets are 'appealing to the lowest common denominator.'

How has the NFL's final undefeated team finished each season?The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are the NFL’s last unbeaten teams in 2023. Here’s what history says about being the final undefeated team.

No. 3 Texas and No. 12 Oklahoma square off as undefeated teams before Big 12 farewellThe Red River rivalry game between third-ranked Texas and 12th-ranked Oklahoma matches the Big 12's only undefeated and only ranked teams. It is their last meeting as part of the Big 12, at least in the regular season. They could play in the Big 12 championship game in December before moving to the Southeastern Conference next year. For now, the focus is on their annual game in the middle of the State Fair of Texas in the league's highlight game this weekend. Both teams are 5-0, marking the first time since 2011 both are undefeated for their game.

Utes, Pac-12 teams falling into a pecking order following undefeated startsThe Pac-12 started 13-0 for the first time since 1932, the most wins by an FBS conference without a loss to start a season since at least 1980. Now that the dust has started to settle a bit, Pac-12 teams have started falling into a pecking order.