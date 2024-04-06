Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant Reflects on Challenges in Baseball

Colorado Rockies first baseman Kris Bryant (23) heads to the cage for batting practice before playing the Tampa Bay Rays for the Rockies home opener at Coors Field in Denver on Friday, April 5, 2024. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post)If Russell Wilson had half of Kris Bryant ’s self-awareness and a third of his humility, Sean Payton wouldn’t have beenIt’s over, kids. Done. Finito. Seen this movie before. Doesn’t end well.
Bryant’s 2024 home opener with the Rockies on Friday felt an awful like“I’ve been through it all. Death threats, ‘kill yourself,’ all the craziness that this game will dish out,” the Rockies first baseman said after his teammates bailed him out, rallying Colorado for a walk-off 10-7 win over Tampa Bay. “It’s just what I’ve been trying to talk with these young guys (about). … It takes courage to keep showing up. It’s going to make you a better person at the end of your caree
Colorado Rockies Kris Bryant Baseball Challenges Death Threats Walk-Off Win Tampa Bay
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: denverwestword - 🏆 315. / 61 Read more »
Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »
Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »
Source: denverwestword - 🏆 315. / 61 Read more »
Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »