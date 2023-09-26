Colorado-Oregon, Ohio State-Notre Dame games attract massive ratings as college football viewership soars

College football continues to deliver massive television ratings so far in the 2023 season, and Deion Sanders and Colorado have played a major role. And that viewership came even with the game quickly becoming a blowout. Colorado started the season 3-0 with a few dramatic victories in Sanders’ first season in charge. But that changed in CU’s Pac-12 opener.

ESPN announced Tuesday that Saturday’s Colorado vs. Oregon game on ABC drew 10.4 million viewers with a peak audience of 12.6 million. Not only was it the most-watched game of the 2023 season thus far, it also was the most-viewed Pac-12 conference game since 2006.

Colorado has now played in four of the seven most-watched games this season. Last season, their most-watched game ranked 162nd.