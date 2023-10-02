The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.HOWARD, Colo.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife, which had learned about the illegal killing through anonymous reports and social media posts, found the bears’ bodies Friday on state land, according to the agency’s press release.

The following day, wildlife officers searched a nearby home with a warrant, discovering evidence that the bears had been shot there on Sept. 25, the release said. The man was arrested on suspicion of illegal destruction of wildlife, a felony, and misdemeanors including unlawful possession and waste of game meat, and unlawful killing of wildlife without a license.

Read more:

AP »

Colorado Mines football shuts down Chadron State to remain perfect at 5-0The Colorado School of Mines football team’s romp through the RMAC continued Saturday afternoon.

Dogs welcome companions in many national parksEach venue may have its own set of rules, restrictions

CSI for animals: A forensics lab devoted to wildlifeFounded in 1988 in Ashland, Ore., the National Fish and Wildlife Forensics Laboratory is the only U.S. federal crime lab devoted to criminal investigations of crimes committed against wildlife. Correspondent Conor Knighton meets the forensic scientists whose cases can get pretty wild.

Woman sues Disney Parks alleging permanent injury from violent ‘wedgie’A woman is suing Disney Parks and Resorts alleging a violent “wedgie” left her with...

Urban parks in Dallas can mitigate the impact of climate changeAGARWAL (Arun Agarwal) As Dallas continues to face the effects of a changing climate, the creation, maintenance, and expansion of urban parks should be...

Rising temps threaten wildlife in Chicago, other cities, experts sayWhile urbanization negatively affects species diversity across North America, it hits critters living in warmer cities with less vegetation the hardest.

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.HOWARD, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of killing a mother black bear and two cubs in the Rocky Mountains a few hours southwest of Denver, authorities confirmed Monday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife, which had learned about the illegal killing through anonymous reports and social media posts, found the bears’ bodies Friday on state land, according to the agency’s press release.

The following day, wildlife officers searched a nearby home with a warrant, discovering evidence that the bears had been shot there on Sept. 25, the release said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of illegal destruction of wildlife, a felony, and misdemeanors including unlawful possession and waste of game meat, and unlawful killing of wildlife without a license.

Speaking broadly about anyone who illegally injures or kills wildlife, Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Bill Vogrin wrote in the release that “convictions could result in fines and surcharges ranging from $750 to $13,000 and up to 6 months in jail, depending on the charge.”