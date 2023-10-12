Colorado looks to extend winning streak over Stanford to four in a row

(4-2) a step closer to bowl eligibility after the team went 1-11 last season. The Buffaloes haven’t won a bowl game since 2004.

Stanford, coming off a bye week, is looking to avoid its worst overall start since 2006, when the Cardinal began 0-9. They’ve lost three straight to Colorado by a combined 11 points. Their last win over the Buffaloes was in 2015 and featuredThe Cardinal offense continues to search for ways to get the ball in the end zone.

Meanwhile, the Buffaloes are 3-0 against unranked teams this season. Colorado went 1-7 last season, and are 17-35 in conference home games since joining the Pac-12. Offensively, Colorado QBSanders has nothing but respect for first-year Stanford coach Troy Taylor."He’s doing a great job to me," Sanders said."He’s doing his thing. They’re playing hard. They have fight in them. headtopics.com

