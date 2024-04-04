Colorado Legislature Considers Agriculture License Plate Bill

A bill that would create an agriculture license plate, with proceeds supporting local agriculture and farming communities, is progressing through the Colorado legislature. House Bill 24-1369, titled Colorado Agriculture Special License Plate, would make an ag-inspired license plate available to all applicants who pay three one-time $25 fees.

One of those $25 fees will support the Agriculture Management Fund and expand marketing programs to help consumers, restaurants and retailers purchase agricultural products from Colorado. A second $25 fee will go to the DRIVES Cash Fund and the third would go to the Highway Users Tax Fund. If passed, the license plate would become available on Jan. 1, 2025, or when the Division of Motor Vehicles can issue the plates. While the exact details could change, the Logan County Cattlewomen created the below design of what the license plate could look like. It was introduced on March 11 with prime sponsors Republican Re

