Colorado Legalizes Motorcycle Lane Splitting

It's a common misconception that California is the only state with legalized motorcycle lane splitting . Montana, Utah, and Arizona all have some degree of lane splitting legalized as well, and Colorado is set to join the party. Following the signing of SB24-079 by Colorado Governor Jared Polis on Wednesday, two-wheeled commuters in Colorado will now enjoy some new mobility rights.

Like lane splitting laws in Montana, Utah, and Arizona, Colorado is not giving motorcyclists complete free rein to dive between lanes of traffic wherever they please or at any speed. Colorado's new law joins Utah in being particularly restrictive, as it limits lane splitting to areas of traffic at a standstill or up to speeds of 15 mph. The law also states that the road must be wide enough for a motorcycle to comfortably pass between two vehicles, though it doesn't define an appropriate widt

Colorado Motorcycle Lane Splitting Traffic Law

