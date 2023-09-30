Colorado laws that add 3-day wait to buy guns could open path to sue firearm industry

When Colorado gun control laws take effect Sunday, purchasing a firearm will require a three-day wait. The state joins at least 10 others with a waiting period. The laws, pushed through Colorado’s Democrat-controlled legislature this year, come as violent crime and mass shootings surge nationwide — including last year’s bloodshed at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, where a gunman killed five people...

The laws, pushed through Colorado’s Democrat-controlled legislature this year, come as violent crime and mass shootings surge nationwide — including last year’s bloodshed at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, where a gunman killed five people and wounded 17 others.

The new laws edge the once-purple Colorado nearer the Democratic bastions of California and New York. But gun groups have vowed to challenge the restrictions in court, encouraged by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that expanded gun rights last year.

The Colorado laws were spurred by waves of protests over gun violence this year. Students flooded the Colorado Capitol’s halls in March after a high school student was shot and killed just outside their campus. Later that month, teachers marched into the House and Senate chambers after a student shot and wounded two school administrators in Denver. headtopics.com

The state now joins at least 10 others by enacting a waiting period. Democratic state Rep.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

3-day waiting period for gun purchases starts Sunday in ColoradoColorado legislators passed the law in April.

Oakland police arrest Colorado man in 2021 shootout that injured threeThe suspect was arrested by blood he left at the scene after being shot, police said.

Colorado's Travis Hunter, CSU's Henry Blackburn embrace following controversyNearly two weeks after Henry Blackburn's hard hit briefly hospitalized Travis Hunter and brought death threats upon the Colorado State player, the two met up for a charity bowling match.

Alabama lawmaker intends to withhold funds for permanent Space Command HQ in ColoradoRep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, will work to withhold funding for Space Command's permanent base in Colorado.

Lawmakers hit Biden over pick of Colorado over Alabama for Space Command headquartersThe powerful chairman of the House Armed Services Committee on Thursday threatened to freeze all project funds for a permanent headquarters for the new U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs as lawmakers escalated the battle over President Biden’s choice of Colorado over a competing site in Alabama.

Remains found of Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew, who went missing on Mother's Day 2020The discovery of Suzanne Morphew’s remains three years after the Colorado woman went missing is raising new questions about what happened to her.