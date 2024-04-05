Colorado Lawmakers to Consider Further Regulation of Natural Medicine

The bill wasn't introduced until the final month of the legislative session, but Colorado lawmakers will soon consider a proposal aimed at further regulating the state's, or the Natural Medicine Health Act, in November 2022, legalizing medical psilocybin use while also decriminalizing the personal use and cultivation of. Psilocybin has been legalized for supervised medical use, with clinics and therapy centers set to open as early as next year.

The other three substances will be reviewed for future legalization by the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, with ibogaine up next. As DORA's Natural Medicine Advisory Board drafts regulations for licensed psilocybin facilitators, healers and clinics, lawmakers have provided some suggestions and support. that created the state's new Natural Medicine Division (NMD), which will oversee licensed psychedelic production, manufacturing and medical sale

