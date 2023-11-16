Colorado Judge Rules Trump Committed Insurrection Against Constitution

A Colorado judge's ruling on Friday that Donald Trump committed an insurrection against the United States Constitution has prompted a flurry of reactions from legal experts. The former president is currently seeking a second term in the White House after losing to Joe Biden in 2020, and currently leads the pack of 2024 GOP candidates by a massive polling margin.

At the same time, he is also weathering numerous legal challenges seeking to remove him from the ballot in various states, with critics saying that his attempts to overturn the results of the last presidential election constituted an insurrection and should disqualify him from seeking elected office, as is stipulated by the 14th Amendment. On Friday, District Judge Sarah B. Wallace ruled on such a challenge in Colorado, giving the former president both a win and a rebuke at the same time





