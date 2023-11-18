Colorado Judge Dismisses Effort to Keep Trump Off 2024 Ballot

A Colorado judge on Friday dismissed an effort to keep former President Donald Trump off the state’s ballot in 2024. Colorado District Court Judge Sarah B. Wallace issued a ruling in the Trump ballot eligibility case, ordering the Colorado secretary of state to place Trump on the state’s primary ballot for next year.

The ruling is another victory for Trump after courts in Minnesota and Michigan this month rejected similar legal efforts to disqualify him from running for president in those states. A group of Colorado voters filed a legal challenge to Trump’s candidacy in September, arguing that his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and his and conduct surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot violated Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, making him ineligible for office. In her ruling, Wallace found that Trump did engage in an insurrection by inciting a riot on Jan. 6, 2021, but that the president is not subject to Section 3 because they are not an “officer of the United State





