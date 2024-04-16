Colorado House Democrats Pass Assault Weapons Ban Legislation

Colorado House Democrats passed “assault weapons” ban legislation Sunday to prohibit the sale of AR-15s and certain 9mm pistols .Moreover, the text of HB24-1292 makes clear that a semiautomatic handgun of any caliber would be banned if it takes a detachable magazine and has a threaded barrel .

The ban also targets semiautomatic handguns that do not take a detachable magazine by making clear that any such handgun that "may be readily modified to accept a detachable magazine" is banned as well.State Rep. Ken DeGraaf argued that the focus should be on ascertaining why people do not value life instead of guns.

