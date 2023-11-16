Colorado Democrats Prioritize Tax Refunds and Credits in Special Session

Equal tax refunds and expanded tax credits for lower-income households were among the top Democratic priorities emerging ahead of a special session in Colorado. Lawmakers are working on how to directly address property tax increases expected to hit early next year. The session will last a minimum of three days, with lawmakers aiming to fulfill promises made during the recent election.

