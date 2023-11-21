Colorado Defeats Richmond in NCAA Basketball Game

Colorado guard KJ Simpson (2) drives against Richmond guard Mikkel Tyne, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)Why the Buffs won: CU went 21-for-25 at the free throw line, including 14-for-15 in the second half, while holding Richmond to a 5-for-20 mark on 3-pointers.

: The junior guard went 6-for-11 from the field and 9-for-10 at the free throw line, scoring 16 of his team-high 23 points after halftime.: King frustrated several different CU defenders and almost single-handedly kept the Spiders in the game with a game-high 23 points and seven rebounds.: It wasn’t da Silva’s best shooting night (6-for-13) but he still recorded 15 points with a team-high eight rebounds.: CU will play for the Sunshine Slam championship against Florida State on Tuesday afternoon (2 p.m. MT, CBS Sports Network). DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — At some point, the shots were bound to stop falling. Certainly at the torrid rate Colorado enjoyed while winning the first three games of the seaso





