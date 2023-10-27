Colorado Company Tried to Pay $23,500 Settlement in Loose Change: 'It Required a Forklift to Move'

According to the court documents, Fired Up Fabrications was hired as a subcontractor to do welding work on an apartment building, per the outlets. In the suit, Fired Up alleged that JMF made only partial payments for the job, despite their repeated requests to receive the agreed-upon amount in full.

Over the summer, the two parties reached a settlement, in which JMF agreed to pay Fired Up $23,500 by August, reported TIn August, Danielle Beem, an attorney for Fired Up Fabrication, received a delivery to her office location from a driver of a flatbed truck, per KCNC. It turned out the delivery consisted of boxes containing the settlement in loose coins that weighed over 6,500 lbs.

to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "I think the thought was my clients would have to accept it and it's a giant waste of time and a major F-U," Beem said.In court documents, JMF's lawyers claimed that the coins "constituted a tender of the settlement funds, and therefore, JMF has complied with the terms of the agreement. The settlement agreement did not outline any specific form for the payment," per KCNC. headtopics.com

Lawyers for the company claimed they had no intention of harassing Fired Up Fabrications and that the settlement agreement did not stipulate how the money had to be paid, the Associated Press reported.On Monday, Judge Joseph Findley ordered that JMF pay Fired Up in a more conventional way, the AP reported, citing court filings. The judge also determined that JMF acted “maliciously and in bad faith.

Additionally, an amount of $8,092 in legal fees was tacked on to the $23,500 settlement that JMF has to pay, per the news agency. headtopics.com

