Colorado case seeking to disqualify Donald Trump from ballot goes to trial, putting insurrection arguments to test

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally Monday Oct. 23, 2023, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)The ballot disqualification trial, set to begin Monday, will be the first time testimony and evidence are presented in a case that invokes the 14th Amendment to bar the Republican front-runner from a state’s ballot.

“The challenges, of course, are (that) when you’re litigating, every little word and technicality really matters,” Spencer said. “I think there are some real challenges with the plaintiffs prevailing in court.”

"All of President Trump's speech about which Petitioners complain is constitutionally protected," Gessler and fellow attorney Geoffrey N. Blue wrote in their most recent motion to dismiss the case. "… Likewise, no evidence exists showing that speech prior to January 6, 2021, even contemplated any action on January 6, 2021, let alone encouraged people to engage in violence on that day."

“All of President Trump’s speech about which Petitioners complain is constitutionally protected,” Gessler and fellow attorney Geoffrey N. Blue wrote in their most recent motion to dismiss the case. “… Likewise, no evidence exists showing that speech prior to January 6, 2021, even contemplated any action on January 6, 2021, let alone encouraged people to engage in violence on that day.”

"Where does Donald Trump fall on that spectrum? He wasn't there, he didn't physically enter the Capitol, but he was more involved than Marjorie Taylor Greene," Smith said in an interview.

Trump is not expected to appear in court or testify this week. The judge earlier rejected plaintiffs' request to depose Trump. This case, meanwhile, isn't the only one Trump faces. Among other matters, he is scheduled to testify in early November in a New York civil fraud trial.

